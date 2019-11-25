Eastmatt Supervisor Caught On Camera Brutalising Cashier Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Charges

Ibrahim Taraiya, the Eastmatt supermarket supervisor, who was recently caught on camera assaulting a female cashier in Kajiado, has been detained for 10 days.

Taraiya, who was arrested on Saturday, was arraigned on Monday at a Kajiado court where denied assault charges.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) was opposed to Taraiya’s release on bail.

ODPP opposes bail application by Ibrahim Taraiya, supervisor @Eastmatt Kajiado who today pleaded not guilty to assault charges. #SGBV_ODPP. pic.twitter.com/srijQ14XhA — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) November 25, 2019

Solomon Njeru, lead counsel for the prosecution, told the court that the man has been threatening the woman, who has since been identified as Sharon Atieno.

The court heard that Taraiya is a flight risk and has been plotting to cross over to Tanzania to escape prosecution.

The case will be mentioned on Friday, December 6.

In the CCTV video that went viral, Taraiya is seen slapping the cashier several times before pulling her by the hair and then hitting her again several times.

The incident angered netizens as it took time before a man restrained Sharon’s assailant. Read Also: Retailer EastMatt Suspends Supervisor In Viral Video Assaulting Cashier Eastmatt on Saturday morning issued a statement confirming that the man, who had earlier been identified as a customer, was their employee. The management said that he had been suspended. “We as EastMatt condemn and do not stand for such heinous acts of disrespect against out staff more so women. the individual in question acted solely and has since been suspended with a report officially being filed at Kajiado County Police,” read the statement.

