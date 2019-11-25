Brothers Linked To Murder Of Star Journalist Detained For 11 Days As Police Lover Skips Court

Two brothers, Victor Luta and Franklin Luta, linked to the murder of Star journalist Eric Oloo have been detained for 11 days to allow police complete investigations.

The two were arraigned in a Siaya court before principal magistrate James Ong’ondo with the prosecution seeking to have more time to complete investigations into the murder of the journalist attached to Radio Africa Group.

County Criminal Investigator Joseph Kinuthuia had sought to have the suspects detained for 14 more days to enable thorough investigations be conducted citing that some links were missing.

Inspector Sabina Kerubo, who was arrested alongside the brothers was not present in court.

Oloo, a Star Newspaper correspondent based in Siaya County, was found dead with a stab wound in the house of Ugunja Police Station Deputy OCS Sabina Kerubo on Thursday morning.

The journalist and the police inspector were said to have been in a romantic relationship, before Oloo’s body was found in the police officer’s house.

An autopsy that was conducted on Oloo’s body revealed that he died of trauma caused by injury from head and abdomen, with the government pathologist Gabriel Juma concluding that he died of excessive bleeding ater being hit with a blunt object.

Witnesses said the two brothers were engrossed in a brutal fight with Oloo which is suspected to have been the cause of the injuries.

In another account, it was reported that the slain journalist had been married and divorced, with two children, the last born being barely a month old.

He had allegedly hinted at the estranged wife on getting back together after reuniting earlier in the year.

“He inquired what we had fed on and told me that he had shopped for our daughter’s Christmas, promising to have a boda boda operator drop the gifts the next morning,” said the estranged wife, Lucy Atieno.

Lucy Atieno, aged 23 years narrated that the two had gone their separate ways in 2017, after meeting in 2016 and living together for one year. She conceived after reuniting earlier in the year and delivered their second daughter about two weeks ago before the death.

