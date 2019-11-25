Ann Kiguta Sogged In Tears On Live TV Over Departed Comrade Daniel Chemjor – Video

K24 TV anchor Ann Kiguta was yesterday, November 24, carried away by emotions and sobbed on live TV while paying tribute to deceased news producer Daniel Chemjor.

Kiguta and Chemjor previously worked together at the Standard Group Limited, where they became close friends according to Kiguta.

“I remember the very day we met in the corridors of The Standard Group, his first day there about 13 years ago when we both began our television careers,” said Kiguta.

Chemjor was the one slated to produce Kiguta’s weekly show, but died before the day.

“On Punchline this week, we are deeply mourning the tragic death of a colleague and friend Daniel Chemjor. Incidentally, on that same day that he was involved in that deadly accident, I was reminded of how I started from the very bottom of this industry and guess who started down there, down in the trenches of this business with me, it was Chemjor,” stated Kiguta.

“Together we worked our way up to the top of this industry and he became one of the finest news directors in the business. We recollected here at Mediamax and Chemjor was part of the team that started this very programme,” she added.

Kiguta’s biggest regret was that they had not celebrated the success they had achieved in the years.

“My only regret is that we never really celebrated that after all the years of hardship that we faced together in this business, how hard we worked all these years, that we never got the chance to pat each other in the back and say to each other ‘well done,'” she expressed.

Chemjor died last week after his car plunged into Kerio River at Chebloch Gorge in Baringo County.

He was on his way to Kabarnet from Eldoret when the car veered off the road while approaching the Kerio River bridge before rolling and falling into a deep gorge at around 11 PM.

The journalist, who was alone in the vehicle, was headed home to see his wife and their newborn baby.

