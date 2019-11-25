Panic As Aircraft Crash Lands, Overturns At Nyaribo Airstrip In Nyeri [Photos]

There was panic at Nyaribo airstrip in Nyeri County on Monday morning after a light aircraft crash-landed shortly after takeoff.

The aircraft, a Cessna 12, registration number 5Y-BZK, overturned a few metres from the runway.

No casualties were reported during the incident.

A spot check conducted by this writer has revealed that the aircraft is operated by Nairobi Flight Training school.

Nyaribo Airstrip is 15 minutes’ drive from Nyeri town with a 1.2 Kilometre runway. It was launched in October 2018.

The incident comes at a time the aviation industry is on the spot over safety concerns.

Last week, a light aircraft made an emergency landing at the Malindi International Aiport after losing one of its wheels mid-air.

The aircraft, Cessna 152, belonging to the Kenya School of Flying, was being operated by a trainee pilot during the incident. He was the sole occupant of the plane.

Malindi airport manager Mohammed Karama confirmed the incident saying the trainee identified as Emmanuel Omindi had to fly for two hours to avoid explosion when landing.

“The control tower noticed that its fore wheel was missing while mid-air and the pilot was advised to fly for two hours due to security reasons,” said Karama.

“He crash-landed but he did not suffer injuries, although he was taken to the hospital together with his tutor who was directing him while mid-air for psychological counselling due to trauma,” he said.

Recently, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority industry suspended Silverstone Air flight over incidents and accidents involving planes operated by the airline.

KCAA lifted the suspension last week saying, the carrier had provided satisfactory corrective measures following comprehensive compliance audits on its operations between October 25 and November 15, 2019.

