Underage Girls Found Engaging In Coitus In Ruaka Brothel, Former CS Roped In

Police are investigating a case where ten underage girls were last week rescued from a brothel in Ruaka suspected to be operated by a former Cabinet Secretary.

The police raided the brothel in a building 200 metres from Ruaka Shopping Centre where they arrested three patrons of the brothel and several other ‘clients’ who were converted to state witnesses.

The police were investigating an incidence where underage girls were disappearing from school.

According to reports by the Standard, a form two girl who had escaped from school two weeks ago was part of the girls rescued.

The girl escaped from school in last month and was led to the apartment where she was promised Ksh10,000 every day. Her official job title was masseuse.

The girl, according to reports, would sleep with at least 10 meen in a day, and sometimes she would spent a night at a client’s home.

A car belonging to the owner of the brothel would be used as a taxi to transport the girls to clients’ homes.

The officers recovered sex toys imported illegally into the country and for use in the sex parties by minors.

It is reported that another group of 20 girls had been relocated from the house to a brothel in Mombasa.

The offenders were charged in court but denied the charges, and were released on a Ksh1 million bail.

