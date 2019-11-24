Rayvanny Shares Wife Fahyma’s Bitter Messages Amid Fallout Rumours

Bongo sensation Rayvanny has confirmed that all is not well with his wife Fahyma.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Vanny Boy, as he is popularly known, shared a screenshot of messages he received from his wife who threatened to walk out of their marriage.

Fahyma told Rayvanny that she was fed up and the singer should forget her and their son Jaydan.

She noted that she will fight to raise her kid and won’t desperate for child support from Vanny Boy.

“Esabu mm na Jay ama jay amefariki kwenye maisha yako. I will fight na nitashinda. Sitakosa pesa ya kula. Ila mm na Jay esabu kuwa tumekufa kwenye maisha yako, (sic) ” a series of messages read.

The “Tetema” crooner didn’t reveal his reply but responded through a caption on the screenshot.

He said that he wished the two settled their differences soberly like they have done in the past adding that she was free to leave.

The Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) artiste alluded that the lass has been demanding some kind of lifestyle that he was not comfortable with hence their misunderstanding.

“Nimekua nakuheshimu miaka yote tuliokua pamoja kuna mengi tumekoseana na tumesameheana na most of the time umekua ukitamani maisha ambayo kila siku nakwambia hayatakusaidia …. Nakuheshimu na naishemu sana familia yangu …. Ikiwa umeamua mwenyewe kuondoa i won’t blame you ….. Still love my family …nakutakia maisha mema, ” said Rayvanny.

The developments come just days after Fahyma revealed that despite her alarming post recently that the couple had parted ways, they are still together.

She has since pulled down the post.

In an interview with Wasafi media, Fahyma revealed that it was just a misunderstanding but they are currently doing fine.

“Kawaida tu, si unajua, it is a normal thing ambayo kila mtu inaweza kumtokea but we are fine” she stated.

Word has it that Fahyama’s recent rant has all to do with the undeniable chemistry between Rayvanny and the video vixen in his new song “I love You”.

A section of netizens, however, believe the fallout is just a prank meant to create a buzz on the interweb.

Late last year, the two love birds pranked their fans that they had broken up after a series of cheating allegations. They later rekindled their love.

We later learnt that the “ugly spat” was meant to promote Rayvanny’s song dubbed “Siri”.

