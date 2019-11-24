Police In Kisii Help Escape CDF Officer Captured On Camera Assaulting Student

Police in Kenyenya, Kisii County are on the spot after letting go a Machoge Borabu CDF officer who was captured on camera assaulting a student who had gone to seek for CDF bursary funds.

The officer, Sammuel Nyandika Onchera who works as the assistant manager for the Machoge Borabu CDF office allegedly escaped from the police station on Wednesday.

Two police officers who were manning the station are reported to have recorded statements and investigations began.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had earlier refuted claims that the victim had been threatened by the police after reporting to their offices.

The DCI was responding to a tweep identified as Ben Ogola who claimed that the student had been threatened by police officers in Kenyenya and sent away without any help.

“The boy took your advice and visited your offices in Kenyenya. Your DCI officers beat him up too and forced him to apologise to the CDF guys who had assaulted him the previous day. This is why Kenyans distrust the police, ” Ogola wrote.

Standard reports that Machoka had intimated to their team that when he went to record a statement with the local police he was arrested and forced to pay Ksh5,000 bail. He also denied withdrawing the case.

“I never withdrew the case from the police, they threatened me that they could charge me with creating disturbance forcing me to take cover, ” he was quoted by the local news outlet.