Michael Olunga Scores 7 Goals In Single Match To End Japanese League Season On High

Michael Olunga was on fire, scoring a whopping seven goals as Kashiwa Reysol humbled Kyato Sanga 13-1 in the Japanese second division league on Sunday.

The Harambee Stars forward finished the season with 26 goals, two less than Brazilian Leonardo Nascimento of Niigata.

Kashiwa ended the season first, a year after being relegated, confirming their topflight status next season.

Olunga has enjoyed a fine form in his second season at Kashiwa and was the main man in front of goal. The former Gor Mahia player’s future at the club is however doubtful.

According to grapevine, Olunga could end up in Bundesliga next season.

