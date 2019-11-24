25-year-old Man Arrested Over Cold Blood Murder Of Woman In Kibra

A 25-year-old man was on Sunday morning arrested in connection with the murder of a woman at Silanga area in Kibra.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the woman identified as 33-year-old Mwandikwa Kimwele was found dead on Sunday morning.

The DCI disclosed that a blood-stained kitchen knife believed to be a murder weapon was found at the scene.

“A 25-year-old man has been arrested by #DCI Detectives based in Kilimani following the grisly murder of 33-year-old Mwandikwa Kimwele.

“The deceased was found murdered early today at Silanga area in Kibera. A blood stained Kitchen knife suspected to be the murder weapon recovered, ” said DCI on Twitter.

