in NEWS

25-year-old Man Arrested Over Cold Blood Murder Of Woman In Kibra

139 Views

ugandan man behind bars
Man in handcuffs /courtesy

A 25-year-old man was on Sunday morning arrested in connection with the murder of a woman at Silanga area in Kibra.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the woman identified as 33-year-old Mwandikwa Kimwele was found dead on Sunday morning.

The DCI disclosed that a blood-stained kitchen knife believed to be a murder weapon was found at the scene.

“A 25-year-old man has been arrested by #DCI Detectives based in Kilimani following the grisly murder of 33-year-old Mwandikwa Kimwele.

Read: Major Peter Mugure was In charge of Laikipia Airbase Security “When He Murdered” his Family

“The deceased was found murdered early today at Silanga area in Kibera. A blood stained Kitchen knife suspected to be the murder weapon recovered, ” said DCI on Twitter.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Wycliffe

Written by Wycliffe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Man Dies After Jumping Off MV Harambee Ferry In Likoni

Underage Girls Found Engaging In Coitus In Ruaka Brothel, Former CS Roped In