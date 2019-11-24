Harambee Starlets, Coach David Ouma Land Prestigious CAF Awards Nominations

Kenya women’s national team, the Harambee Starlets, have for the second time landed the prestigious CAF Awards nomination.

Starlets have been nominated in the National Team of The Year category.

The Harambee Starlets bags CAF Women's NT of The Year nomination. Good luck! pic.twitter.com/pOtcl7Ma5y — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) November 24, 2019

The team’s coach David Ouma on the other hand has been nominated for the Coach of The Year Award category.

The awards are scheduled for 7-January-2020 in Egypt.

Starlets, who yesterday reached the final of the Cecafa Women’s Championship in Tanzania, will be up against South Africa, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Zambia for the coveted gong.

The team enjoyed a good run this year, reaching the penultimate stage of the 2020 Olympics qualifiers.

Ouma on his part will face competition from Alan Djumfa (Cameroon), Bruce Mwape (Zambia), Clementine Toure (Ivory Coast), Desiree Ellis (SA) and Thomas Dennerby of Nigeria.

Our very own David Ouma has bagged Women's Coach of The Year nomination, you are celebrated!! pic.twitter.com/NHBADP0JC2 — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) November 24, 2019

