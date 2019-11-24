in NEWS

Felled Flying Squad Officer Daniel Etyang Was Not A Robber – Kabogo

[PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Former Kiambu governor William Kabogo has refuted reports that felled flying squad officer Daniel Etyang was a robber as alleged by the authorities.

Etyang was killed alongside a taxi driver, in what police described as a thwarted robbery that involved the police officer.

In a tweet, Kabogo said that the police officer worked as his aide for four years before he was deployed to work under Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) CEO Dr Jonah Manjari.

“The late Etyang was my Assistant for 4 yrs, thereafter worked with the MD KEMSA. I can swear he was not a robber that’s BS, cold blooded murder. The killers should face the full force of the law,” wrote Kabogo.

The police said that Etyang and the driver were planning to commit crime at Ruaka Court Yard, but did not specify the type of crime.

Police said they recovered a government registered Jericho pistol which had 10 rounds of ammunition.

However, other reports indicate that the officer’s gun was not fired, meaning there was no exchange of fire.

