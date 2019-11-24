Eastmatt Supervisor In Viral Video Re-arrested For Assaulting Female Cashier

The Eastmatt supermarket supervisor, who was recently caught on camera assaulting a female cashier in Kajiado, has been arrested.

The man identified as Ibrahim Taraiya had reportedly been arrested on Tuesday when he assaulted Sharon Atieno but was re-arrested on Saturday after the CCTV footage went viral.

Reports indicate that Taraiya was freed on Wednesday after Sharon allegedly withdrew the case.

For the better part of Friday and Saturday, netizens shared the video widely forcing the Directorate of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji to order for his arrest.

“The ODPP has ordered for immediate arrest of Ibrahim Taraiya, a supervisor at Eastmatt Supermarket in Kajiado for assaulting a teller,” the DPP statement reads in part.

The DPP said the man will be arraigned in court on Monday to take plea on the assault charges to be levelled against him.

In the video, Taraiya is seen slapping the cashier several times before pulling her by the hair and then hitting her again several times.

The incident angered netizens as it took time before a man restrained Sharon’s assailant.

Eastmatt on Saturday morning issued a statement confirming that the man, who had earlier been identified as a customer, was their employee.

The management said that he had been suspended.

“We as EastMatt condemn and do not stand for such heinous acts of disrespect against out staff more so women. the individual in question acted solely and has since been suspended with a report officially being filed at Kajiado County Police,” read the statement.

Sharon, the management said is receiving treatment at a local hospital following the assault.

