“He Is The One” Vanessa Mdee Says as She Gushes About Rotimi

Tanzanian songstress Vanessa Mdee cannot stop gushing about her new found love, American-Nigerian star Olu Rotimi Akinosho alias Rotimi.

Speaking to Millard Ayo, the sensational singer could not stop smiling when talking about the “Power” actor who was in Nigeria for a couple of days.

During the interview, Vanessa referred to Rotimi as “The One”, adding that the attraction was instant and is looking forward to spending the rest of her life with him.

According to the Never Ever crooner, they met at the Essence Festival in July and as they say, the rest is history.

Only a few months into the relationship, Vanessa said the actor is the best thing to ever happen to her. He, Rotimi, has changed her life, she told Ayo.

“Rotimi has more knowledge than I do. He is a guy who advises me. Advice that I have not been given by anyone. Sitting with him can make you think “what have I been doing with my life?”. It is like I was doing nothing with my life,” she said.

She further noted that he is a generous, God fearing individual whose outlook on life is amazing.

Asked if she wants to settledown with Rotimi, Vanessa said she would like that very much but only if God wills.

On matters, ex lover Juma Jux, the hitmaker declined to comment, noting that she would rather talk about her new relationship.

She did however wish him well.

Last week, Jux bashed his ex for whining on social media months after their break up.

The Sugua singer wondered why she was complaining when she is the one who had ended things.

Jux is dating a Chinese woman, Nayika.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu