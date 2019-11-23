Ruto Slams Standard Newspaper, Urges Kenyans To Ignore Its “Garbage”

Deputy President William Ruto has for the umpteenth time told off the Standard Newspaper for spreading malicious falsehoods.

Appearing on the daily’s splash is a sensational headline “BBI Sets Up Ruto Clash With Uhuru and Raila”.

The daily quotes the DP to have said, “Kenyans are not fools to just accept conmanship hidden in BBI, which they were using a political tool for 2022.”

These utterances, the daily said were made during McDonald Mariga’s thanksgiving ceremony on Friday.

But according to Ruto, he stated that the BBI report which will be handed over to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga on Tuesday next week, will be discussed because every suggestion is important in any democracy.

“Usual Standard gutter FAKE news. Where did WsR utter such nonsense? Kenyans should look forward to a robust, truthful national conversation to chart a unified way forward. Meanwhile ignore Standard’s garbage,” Ruto wrote on Twitter.

Usual Standard gutter FAKE news. Where did WsR utter such nonsense? Kenyans should look forward to a robust, truthful national conversation to chart a unified way forward. Meanwhile ignore Standard's garbage. pic.twitter.com/ToeApnscrm — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 23, 2019

Ruto who is poised to take over from his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta clarified his remarks by sharing a video from the event.

For the record, this is what I said. pic.twitter.com/jGrzlbs9gN — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 23, 2019