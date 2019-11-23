Foiled Robbery In Ruaka Leaves Police Officer, Taxi Driver Dead

A police officer was among two suspected robbers shot dead in a foiled robbery in Ruaka, Kiambu County.

The officer has been identified as corporal Daniel Etiang of service number 236975. His partner, a taxi driver Hussein Galgalo was also killed.

A police report indicates that the two were in the company of two other gangsters who managed to get away during a shootout with the police.

They suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers from Kiambaa were acting on a top off from members of the public.

The robbery was supposed to take place at Ruaka Court Yard Building Complex at a house occupied by two Nigerians.

The case was reported at Mururi police station under OB 50/22/11/2019 at around 7.45pm.

Police recovered a motor vehicle (KCU 926L), and a pistol with 10 bullets.

The bodies have been moved to Kihara Level 4 Hospital mortuary.

Authorities are still looking for the two gangsters that escaped.

