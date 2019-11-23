Gor Mahia Skipper Kenneth Muguna Wants To Be Released

Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna through Ango Elite Soccer agency has written to club asking for release over nonpayment.

According to the letter in Kahawa Tungu’s possession, the player wants out because he has not been paid salary for three months now.

“Ango Elite Soccer the company that agencies and represents the athlete Kenneth Mugambi Muguna, comes in this way, to communicate the end of his contract with club Gor Mahia, because he is more than three months without salary,” the letter states.

Muguna is not the only K’Ogalo player, who wants to be released due to nonpayment, defender Maurice Ojwang’ issued a similar request, giving a 15-day notice.

Gor Mahia are in the red financially after losing their main sponsor SportPesa. The team could, however, land a sponsor by Monday in a deal worth Kshs 30million, according to sources.

