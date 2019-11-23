Harambee Starlets Through To Cecafa Women’s Championship Final

Harambee Starlets are through to the Cecafa Women’s Championship after humbling Burundi 5-0 in Dar, Tanzania on Saturday.

Starlets remain unbeaten in the regional tournament. The Kenya national women’s side hammered rivals Uganda 3-0 in their last group match.

Before that they beat Ethiopia 2-0 and Djibouti 12-0.

Starlets will face either defending champions Tanzania or Uganda in the final.

