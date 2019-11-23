TV Girl Grace Msalame Recounts Diagnosis With Fibroids, Difficult Journey To Recovery

TV girl Grace Msalame popularly known as Sowairina is among the few celebrities who live their lives in private and only share what they want to feed the public.
She recently recounted a hard time in her life where she was diagnosed with fibroids, and difficult journey to recovery.
Through an Instagram post, the media personality shared the pictures after undergoing a myomectomy last year, and the only time she was allowed to go out and get some sun.
“On this date last year 2018, my first walk outside to get some Sun after a myomectomy procedure to remove fibroids. I can’t describe how difficult, painful & long the recovery process was. I Can’t even equate it to a CS, but a year later I am truly grateful because I’m back to a semblance of normalcy,” she captioned.
View this post on Instagram
On this date last year 2018, my first walk outside to get some Sun after a myomectomy procedure to remove fibroids. I can’t describe how difficult, painful & long the recovery process was. I Can’t even equate it to a CS, but a year later I am truly grateful because I’m back to a semblance of normalcy😊God is good🙏🏾 He is truly Jehova Rapha🙌🏾Lessons from my experience; – You have options for treatment- you can either have laparoscopic surgery which is less intrusive than an abdominal myomectomy. We opted for the open surgery though, because the fibroids were quite large so just to be sure we got them all out we did what we had to do. – That said there are natural treatments that shrink fibroids with time. In hindsight a part of me wishes I had given that a shot because surgery is always the last resort, but I’m still grateful because I had gotten to the point where I was tired! – Diet & Lifestyle go a loooong way! What we eat will either make us healthy, or make us sick in the long run, so it’s prudent for us to be more mindful about our diet. A work in progress for me here🙈Also learn to let go! Don’t carry unnecessary baggage, that stress to your body will have to come out one way or another so let it go sis & seek peace🙏🏾 – Listen to your body. It will always communicate when something is off! For about a year I was constantly lethargic & this was due to my low blood count which only got worse because of the very long periods. So don’t ignore when you’re body communicates & the sooner you act the better. – Lastly the post surgery belly is better than before but the fupa is still present😩Vision 2020 is to completely eliminate this lower belly😩👊🏾😊 Signs of Fibroids; – Long painful periods – bloated belly – Painful intimacy – Lethargy (for me at least) Visit your gyna regularly, hormonal changes & imbalances can also contribute. Otherwise for more information do follow @myredisbeautifulke an initiative by My Sis @tndichu who was brave enough to share her story on @unscriptedwithgrace & is now using her platform to create awareness & form a support group for other women battling fibroids🙏🏾 #FaithFriday #FBF
The mother of twin girls also narrated that she was relieved she would be spending the December festivities while healed and not in a dark place as last year, adding that the recovery story has been a hectic one.
She stated that she narrated her story to shed light on the various struggles that women go through and encourage other people in similar situations to take heart and push on.
“Thank you all for your feedback on my previous post, the end of 2018 may have been difficult but His Grace is always sufficient. Looking forward to Christmas with even more zeal this year,” she wrote.
For the last couple of weeks, different Kenyan celebrities have come out and expressed their different struggles and recounted instances that led them into depression.
The move, as narrated by them is to make everyone live their lives to their fulfillment and show people that they were humans too who go through the same struggles as any other, hence no need for the pressures in life.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you all for your feedback on my previous post🙏🏾the end of 2018 may have been difficult but His Grace is always sufficient🙏🏾Looking forward to Christmas with even more zeal this year🤗Our God is a healer🙌🏾 And @poshpalaceofficial thank you for my new do🙏🏾braided by @mbairecathrine courtesy of @susankaittany I’m now all set for the holiday season🤗💝Thank you so much for the treat & very well done Susan. Congratulations on the growth of your establishment👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾The new Posh Wing is divine😍 PS: Thanks for the hair inspo Twin @cleomaina 😉😘 #Poshed #HolidayHair #FunFriday
