Retailer EastMatt Suspends Supervisor In Viral Video Assaulting Cashier

A viral video that has circulated on social media regarding a female cashier who was mercilessly assaulted by a male supervisor, with nobody coming to her rescue from EastMatt Kitengela branch has angered netizens.

In the video, the male supervisor was in a confrontation with the cashier, prompting him to slap her severally and dragging her from her seat while brutally beating her up.

There is no one captured coming to her rescue until the beatings get worse, that a few employees jumped in and came to the lady’s aid.

Have you seen that Eastmatt video of a guy who I assume is a supervisor beating one of the lady cashier's? First of all he should be fired and charges levelled against him for assault. He should also be blacklisted so that he doesn't get another job. pic.twitter.com/odgX1Mnvgn — RayRay (@potentash) November 23, 2019

Read: Boda Boda Rider Left For Dead Following Assault By Alleged Nairobi County Askaris

According to social and human rights activists, the video was a representation of what female colleagues go through at their places of work, with very few stipulated laws to protect them.

As the pressure mounted, the supermarket has issued a notice stating that the captured behavior was prohibited at the work premises, adding that the Supervisor had been suspended following the incident.

‘We as EastMatt condemn and do not stand for such heinous acts of disrespect against out staff more so women. the individual in question acted solely and has since been suspended with a report officially being filed at Kajiado County Police,” read the statement.

The statement also made it clear that the matter was being handled accordingly with the management as well as the authorities that had been indulged.

Read Also: GSU Officer Accused Of Assaulting M-Pesa Agent After Being Asked To Produce ID

Additionally, the brutally abused cashier is getting adequate medical attention with the supermarket management working to create a conducive environment to protect its staff against such circumstances.

However, Kenyans on social media are up in arms to ensure the supervisor is completely expelled and even reprimanded stating that if he goes unpunished, a culture will be created and tolerated that supports violence against women.

Shame as an Eastmatt employee attacts a cashier https://t.co/wlPtDBmpA0 pic.twitter.com/Z1AccPMemY — Newsline.co.ke (@NewslineK) November 23, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu