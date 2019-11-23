Bungoma Police Constable In Kibabii University Student Sexual Assault Case Arrested

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives attached to Bungoma County have arrested a police officer linked to the sexual assault and brutal attack of a third year Kibabii University Student.

The officer, identified as Constable Eric Mutama attached to Tuutu Administration Police Camp was arrested on Friday under tight security to shed more light on the rape charges levelled against him.

Through a statement on their official Twitter page, the DCI made it clear that the suspect had been arrested and detained to await trial on Monday, November 25.

“Eric Mutama was yesterday arrested by detectives from the DCI in connection to the ghastly assault and rape of third year Kibabii University student. The Suspect remains in lawful custody as he awaits trial on 25th November 2019,” read the tweet.

@APSKenya Constable; Eric Mutama based at Tuuti @APSKenya Camp in Bungoma County was yesterday (22nd November, 2019) arrested by @DCI_Kenya Detectives in connection to the GHASTLY assault and rape of a 3rd year student at Kibabii University. pic.twitter.com/HsmhvTui81 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 23, 2019

The news of the brutal assault of the 21 year old third year Kibabii University student just hours to her graduation broke the internet on Friday Morning, November 22.

According to the victim, she was trailed and attacked in the wee hours of the morning just a few meters from her rented apartment, tortured, abused sexually and arm chopped off into unconsciousness.

The victim was heading home in the company of a few friends after a night out before the attacker appeared, scaring her friends and leaving her behind with no one to come to her rescue.

She was later found unconscious, left arm detached from the body with proof of assault and taken to Bungoma West Hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.

According to the witness statements, a neighbor identified as Zaituni Shaban heard screams coming from a woman who needed help early in the morning but was scared of coming out due to insecurity in the region.

Zaituni later spotted an arm wrapped in a bra and thrown on the roof of a house and alerted the husband who reported to the police.

“At around 5AM, we heard a woman screaming for help, but my husband and I feared responding to the distress call. It was only moments later that we went out of the house, and when I looked on a neighbour’s roof, I saw something that resembled a human arm wrapped in a bra,” she recounted.

The doctor who attended to the victim said that she had been transported to the hospital while in an unconscious state, adding that at the time she had lost a lot of blood, and efforts to reattach the arm were impossible as it had been completely chopped off.

“She is currently in the theatre where we are managing the injuries. However, it will be impossible to reattach the victim’s arm as it was completely severed from the body,” said Dr. Martin Mbati from Bungoma West Hospital.

Residents complained of rising cases of insecurity in the region, with sexual abuse being rampant in different areas and called upon the government to take charge and ensure security was restored and safety of women ensured.

