DCI Now Says Student In Machoge Borabu CDF Offices Viral Video Was Not Threatened By Police

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has dismissed claims that a student recently assaulted by CDF officers in Machoge Borabu was threatened by police when he reported the incident at Kenyenya Police station.

In a tweet on Friday afternoon, the DCI noted that contrary to the reports, the student, Anthony Machoka, is yet to report the incident at Kenyenya as was directed on Thursday.

The DCI was responding to a tweep identified as Ben Ogola who claimed that the student had been threatened by police officers in Kenyenya and sent away without any help.

“The boy took your advice and visited your offices in Kenyenya. Your DCI officers beat him up too and forced him to apologise to the CDF guys who had assaulted him the previous day. This is why Kenyans distrust the police, ” Ogola wrote.

Terming the tweet misleading, the DCI stated that Machoka’s lawyer, who is scheduled to have a meeting with the area DCIO on Friday afternoon, told the police that Machoka had travelled out of Kisii.

“Good afternoon Ben Ogola, Anthony Machoka has not yet reported to Kenyenya DCI offices as advised. However, the area DCIO has scheduled a meeting with his lawyer this afternoon, who says Machoka is currently away from Kisii. Your information is thus misleading. Avoid spreading it, ” said DCI.

Standard reports that Machoka had intimated to their team that when he went to record a statement with the local police he was arrested and forced to pay Ksh5,000 bail. He also denied withdrawing the case.

“I never withdrew the case from the police, they threatened me that they could charge me with creating disturbance forcing me to take cover, ” he was quoted by the local news outlet.

In a viral video, the CDF officers were captured manhandling, slapping and punching the Kisii National Polytechnic student, who had gone to seek a bursary.

It’s alleged that the student opposed the area MP Prof Zadoc Abel Ogutu during last elections.

Other reports indicate that the CDF officials beat him for allegedly sharing a clip of the two talking ill of Zadoc on social media.

The CDF officers have been identified as Samuel Ochera (Assistant CDF Manager) and Bob Nyaosi.

Detectives are yet to confirm arrests following a probe that was launched yesterday.

