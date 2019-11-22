“I Am The Most Dangerous Man” Sonko Responds To Standard Newspaper’s Sensational Headline

Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has defended himself after the Standard newspaper on Friday referred to him as the “Most Dangerous Man in Kenya”.

The damning headline read “Is Sonko The Most Dangerous Man in Kenya?”

To which the governor who the daily described as a populist whose antics excite some and a master of expletives, replied “Yes I am the most dangerous man.”

In a lengthy statement of Facebook, he noted that he is most definitely the most dangerous man when it comes to cowing the corrupt, cartels, land grabbers and lazy individuals.

He went on to list his achievements for the last two years that he has been in office, noting that appalling headlines by “gutter press” paid for by “EACC officials and clueless pressers by MPs can divert my attention from fighting graft and reclaiming back what belongs to the public.”

The county chief has in the past couple of weeks had a run in with the anti-corruption commission officers most especially the director of investigations Abdi Mohamud.

Mohamud, Sonko has claimed was involved in the illegal acquiring of the Sh1.5 billion Integrity Centre.

He further noted that he has managed to pay county employees in time, repossess and restore back to the original owners grabbed or stolen private (belonging to the rich and the poor majority of whom are widows) and public properties worth over Ksh31 Billion.

Sonko also included on his list of achievements, EACC’s latest survey on corruption analysis of 2018 released two days ago, in which Nairobi did not feature on the top 20 most corrupt counties.

The sensational headlines, he added, only make him “more popular and powerful in fighting all those I have named above to the extent that they’re now re-grouping and ganging up against me but I remain confident that they won’t succeed.”

