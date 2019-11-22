Scouts Association Blasts Eric Omondi Over Misuse Of Scout Uniforms, Demands Apology

The National Scouts Association has called out comedian and entertainer Eric Omondi and two others over what they termed as misuse of scouts uniform.

Through a media statement in a local daily, the Scouts Association expressed their displeasure on how the comedian conducted his skits while adorned in the scouts uniform, stating that it was a violation of the law as he was not a registered member of the scouts association.

Additionally, the statement directed the comedian and his colleagues, Mammito Eunice among others to apologize to Kenyans and the association fraternity as their actions did not represent the values of scouts that are based on discipline, order and smartness.

He was also ordered to pull down the images and footage bearing the scout uniform.

“Our attention has been drawn to the photo above of renowned Kenyan comedians in Scout Uniform. While the Association encourages and promotes arts and creativity, the use of sacred Scout gear such as badges and Uniform is highly protected and must not be used inappropriately,” read the statement.

It added, “Smartness, good order and discipline are some of the tenets of the Scout programme. The Scout uniform, if a Scout has to wear it. is to be worn in full including with a relevant scarf. Wearing the Scout Uniform without a Scarf is itself an act of indiscipline and the action in the photo carries the potential to promote this indiscipline.We call upon the pictured to apologize (On-line) and pull down the images and related footage, and not to reuse them thereafter.”

The scouts association however made it clear that they appreciated their efforts and contribution to art, adding that they were willing to have collaborations in the near future with them.

The news nonetheless was not received positively by various artists and entertainers, as Vincent Muasya popularly known as Chipukeezy came to Omondi’s defense.

According to Chipukeezy, an artist or entertainer should be allowed to express himself in different ways including creating skits and to make people laugh.

He terms the move by the National Scouts Association as a disgrace adding that the priorities of the nation are totally misplaced.

“I strongly feel like our PRIORITIES as a nation are extremely misplaced. When we pay for a half a page on a national Newspaper to Castigate young individuals who are using their gifts and talents to make ends meet,” he wrote through his Instagram.

