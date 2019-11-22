Raila Junior Odinga Fails to Interpret Miguna’s Message Despite Boasting of MSc. Finance

Raila Junior seems to have missed the quotation mark when he responded to the son of opposition boss and BBI proponent Raila Odinga by clarifying that the change of name from county to borough can’t deliver services.

Raila Junior Odinga responded with a lame tweet trying to insinuate that Miguna Miguna was not an intellectual because he was not well versed with Facebook login in process. Raila Junior indicated that he was sleeping when Miguna Miguna was tweeting in the “cold.”

Miguna Miguna called Raila Junior a “son” of a “conman” who doesn’t understand governance.

In a desperate attempt to neutralise Miguna Miguna’s hard-hitting tweet, Raila Junior sent out a barrage of tweets claiming that he studied in Wales and is enjoying a stay in his home country, unlike Miguna who was tweeting “from the cold.”

Miguna Miguna once claimed that;

Both Junior Odinga and Winnie Odinga are the BIOLOGICAL children of JOE AGER whom Ida got when The People’s Con-Man Raila Odinga was in jail. It explains why Ager was the first person Raila appointed as Prime Minister and after the HandChieth. No more lies! Truth sets us Free!

This explains why The Con-Man Raila Odinga does not care about Fide’s widow Lwam Getachew Bekele or Fidel’s son. Kenyans must say NO to Raila’s conmanship both in his personal life and his fraudulent politics. We cannot allow one man’s turbulent life to destroy that of millions.

Many followers of Raila Junior called him out and told him that the ability to log into Facebook is not a measure of intellect. He was told to know that between him and Miguna, his response showed that he was the least intellectual in the conversation despite claiming to be a holder of Masters in Finance from the UK.

Fact: Miguna pretends to be so intellectual, he couldn’t even log in to his Facebook account on his computer, we literally had to show him how to retrieve a password nonsense fellow Nkt Fuo ka chieth — Raila Junior Odinga (@Railajunior) November 22, 2019

Actually an intellectual seldom knows anything to do with technology, because they stay buried deep in Books and Journals. — Benji Ndolo (@BenjiNdolo) November 22, 2019

Since when did retrieving of a password become a measure of intellect? @MigunaMiguna is a renown published author and a thinker. What about you? Observe lanes please. — gochergolden (@gochergolden) November 22, 2019

Miguna Miguna has been hard on the Odinga family over accusations that Raila Odinga never fought against his deportation despite the Canada based lawyer being the only one who was brave enough to swear the then NASA leader.

Miguna Miguna founded a militant and active resistance wing of NASA called NRM which was blamed for his deportation too.

