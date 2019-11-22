Kenya Police Finally Launches Digital Occurrence Book

The Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has finally unveiled the much talked about National Police Service digital occurrence book (OB).

In a post shared on the social media pages of the police, Hillary Mutyambai (Inspector General) launched the new platform this morning, ushering a new era in the management of police records, away from the archaic bulky black books which have been common in the stations.

This morning, at 0000hrs,@IG_NPS opened a new chapter in the history of Policing in the country by inaugurating a Digital Occurrence Book (OB), at Kasarani Police Station. pic.twitter.com/oXNa865Ax0 — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) November 22, 2019

According to the IG, the digital OB will not be erasable and can only be corrected by top police bosses in case of errors.

Many, including blogger Robert Alai, has encouraged the police to launch the digital OB, detention records and fine collection systems.

Some of the features mentioned in the newly launched system include;

Permanent record entries that cannot be edited, thus guaranteeing transparency and accountability in Police operations at the station level. (All records must be editable so as to allow correction)

The reports entered will be subject to monitoring by Ward, County and Regional Commanders as well as the Inspector General and other top Commanders.



While this is an effort which should be encouraged, we will wait to see how long it will take before the police officers at the station level decide to tamper with the system and sabotage its smooth operation.

