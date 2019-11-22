Otile Brown Runs Over Boda boda Rider, Passenger, Abandons Them In Hospital (Photos)

Sensational singer and entertainer Jacob Obunga popularly known as Otile Brown was involved in a nasty accident on Thursday while leaving a popular Nairobi club.

The crooner is said to have run over a boda boda rider and his passenger.

Sources close to Kahawatungu have indicated that the singer was allegedly drunk while driving his Mercedes Benz. He rammed into the boda boda rider who was carrying a passenger hence seriously injuring them.

The passenger is said to have sustained injuries on the knees while the driver’s leg is allegedly broken and is scheduled for an operation later in the day.

The singer was allegedly involved in a confrontation at the parking lot with another driver who was struggling to reverse as he wanted to leave.

Read: Otile Brown Attacks Ex Girlfriends, Quits Begging Nabayet For Second Chance (Photos)

He got annoyed and opted to use the pavement as an escape from the parking hence running over a few people, with confirmed reports that two sustained serious injuries.

The driver, identified as Ramadhan Abdul Abdul, aka Daddi Ramosh was admitted at Nairobi Women Hospital and is still receiving treatment, with the ‘Chaguo la Moyo’ singer out of sight.

The family says he left them at the hospital with the accumulated bills.

Read Also: Otile Brown Causes A Stir Online After Wishing Ex Vera Sidika A Happy Birthday

Otile is very controversial and although he has been lying low lately, he is known to create a buzz surrounding his love life and personal life.

He recently broke up with Ethiopian bae, Nabayet but later begged her to forgive him and take him back.

He dated beauty queen and entrepreneur Vera Sidika, and their breakup was just as loud as was their “love”.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu