Kenyan Native Handed 5 to 7 Years Prison Term For Killing US Policeman

David Njuguna, a 33 year old man born in Kenya has been handed a five to seven year prison term for killing a policeman, Thomas Clardy, in Massachusetts in 2016.

Njuguna was convicted for several counts with the judge, Kenton-Walker finding him guilty on the charges of involuntary manslaughter, driving an uninsured motor vehicle, misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide, operating to endanger.

He was however not found guilty of operating under the influence, manslaughter and felony motor vehicle homicide.

According to the evidence and testimonies tabled in court, Njuguna slammed into the policeman’s cruiser that was parked for a police stop.

The prosecution tabled that he was speeding and under the influence of marijuana before the accident.

However, there was no substantial evidence that proved Njuguna was impaired from Marijuana before slamming into the vehicle.

Among the testimonies that played key role in the ruling included a statement from Clardy’s wife who stated that they were heavily affected by his death.

“Because of a selfish and senseless act his life was cut short. Our stability, our normalcy, our peace of mind, our strength is no longer here. His death was truly overwhelming,” said Clardy’s wife.

In the sentencing, Judge Kenton condoled with the police officer’s family however stating that she would not be able to give the comfort or peace they needed.

“I cannot bring you comfort, I cannot bring you peace, I cannot take the day away, I cannot make it right,” said the judge.

The ruling was also applauded by the state police with Superintendent Colonel Christopher Mason stating that a severe punishment equivalent to the murder should have been applied.

“Nonetheless we are aware of the sentencing guidelines prescribed by the law and we are grateful for the court’s consideration of the severity of this offense. we are painfully cognizant that no sentence can return Trooper Clardy to those who loved him and love him still,” said Colonel Mason.

He added, ” This loss can never be restored, and everyone who loved or worked with Tom would prefer that the law allow for a sentence much more commensurate with the taking of a life under these circumstances.”

