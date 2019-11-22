Was K24 TV Producer Daniel Chemjor Too Drunk To Drive Moments Before Accident?

As the media fraternity mourns K24 TV journalist Daniel Chemjor, who was killed in an accident in Baringo County, reports have emerged that the deceased might have been intoxicated during the ghastly crash.

Chemjor, a seasoned producer in the local media, died on Wednesday night after his car plunged into Kerio River at Chebloch Gorge.

Reports indicate that moments before the 11 PM crash, Chemjor, who was on his paternal leave had been drinking at a local pub.

A former colleague at KTN, intimated to Standard Group-owned showbiz website, SDE, that he had a short WhatsApp conversation with the deceased just hours before he met his death.

In their conversation at about 7.30 PM, the journo revealed that Chemjor told him that he was having a drink in Baringo and was yet to get home.

“Hi brother. Uko job leo (are you working today)?” the colleague wrote.

Chemjor replied: “Nope, having a drink in Baringo.”

Chemjor was not alone at the joint that has been identified as Big 5 Resort located near Cheploch on the Iten-Kabarnet road. He was with a friend, Gideon.

Joseph Kipkurui, the hotel’s manager, on Thursday said Gideon left the joint for his home at around 10 PM.

But not before Chemjor shared joked that he would overtake him along the way.

“A few minutes after 10 PM, Gideon said he was leaving. Chemjor allowed him to go and promised to follow. He (Chemjor) jokingly said he would overtake Gideon along the way,” said Kipkurui.

Chemjor, who apparently continued enjoying his drink left the bar about an hour later.

However, he could only manage to drive for about four minutes before his car plunged into the gorge.

“Barely four minutes after he left the hotel, I heard a bang from the bridge and some workers rushed to the scene. They realised that a car had hit the guard rails and plunged into the Kerio River,” Kipkurui recounted.

The car was pulled from the Kerio gorge at 11.50 PM on Thursday.

Speaking at the scene, Elgeyo Marakwet County Commissioner Ahmed Omar said Chemjor was speeding moments before the accident.

This would only mean that the man was serious about his joke to Gideon and maybe he was too drunk to get himself home safely four minutes after coughing the engine of his car.

