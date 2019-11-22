Gor Mahia To Sign Kitting Deal With International Company

Kenyan Premier League side Gor Mahia are expected to sign a kitting deal with an international firm.

An anonymous inside source, who feared being reprimanded, told Kahawa Tungu that all is ripe for the signing ceremony on Monday next week.

“The deal has been on the table for sometime now, but Gor Mahia management have finally decided to take it,” the source said.

Gor Mahia, despite losing their shirt sponsor, SportPesa, were reportedly reluctant to put ink to paper to the proposed deal due to relatively low figures involved compared to what the gaming giants used to offer, but have since changed their minds.

SportPesa paid K’Ogalo up to Kshs65 million per year plus other add ons.

Gor Mahia have been using kits made by Italian company Macron. The details of their arrangement was scanty. The club has, however, struggled to import the kits and on numerous occasions used assorted kits.

Apart from full kitting, the KPL champions are expected to pocket around Kshs30 million per year from the new deal.

