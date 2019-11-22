Didmus Barasa, Gladys Wanga In Nasty Debate Over Leaked Raunchy Fatuma Gedi Video (Video)

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa and Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga brought parliament to a standstill on Thursday afternoon.

The two exchanged words during a debate on the leaked indecent video allegedly belonging to Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi.

Wanga was in support of Fatuma Gedi while Barasa was for the idea that the woman rep be punished for leaking a letter from the DCI to the National Assembly clerk Michael Sialai.

The debate got personal as the Kimilili legislator threatened to rough up Wanga on the floor of the house claiming the she was making so much noise.

“Mr Speaker, protect me from Gladys Wanga who is making noise. Mr Speaker, I will punch this lady because she is making noise to me,” Barasa said.

The statement created an uproar, prompting other female legislators to criticize him, hence dragging Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris into the mess.

Passaris cautioned Barasa over the threat but he equally retorted that he would punch her.

“Why are you pointing me, for what purpose, you are becoming unruly. I can punch you,” the Kimilili MP stated.

At the end of the session, instead of the house speaker Justin Muturi calling out Barasa for his behavior, he went ahead and reprimanded both Passaris and Wanga.

An incident that happened in the beginning of the year leading to Fatuma Gedi being assaulted by Rashid Kassim, MP for Wajir East has been linked to violence against women, with various criticisms drawn.

The National Assembly disciplinary committee had earlier found Gedi guilty of breaching the Leadership and Integrity Act and is most likely to lose her woman rep seat if the report is fully implemented.

The debate detailed discussions on the punishment, as the lawmakers pledged their support and their opinions on the disciplinary measures.

According to National Assembly Speaker among other members of the disciplinary committee, Gedi should be disciplined for directly using information acquired through her power to further her own personal interests.

