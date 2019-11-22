Dennis Itumbi Sues Daily Nation, Capital News For Publishing Defamatory Information

State House Digital Director Dennis Itumbi has sued Daily Nation and Capital News for defamation and spreading malicious falsehoods.

According to Itumbi through his lawyer, Moses Chelanga, Daily Nation has been spreading news meant to hurt his reputation.

For example he said, the daily published a piece “Aides put Ruto in a political fix” on 4 July, after he was arrested for publishing a fake Deputy President William Ruto assassination letter.

Read:

The daily, Mr Itumbi says, claimed that he was part of a war council set up by the DP to hoist his 2022 presidential bid.

In another piece, “Courting Trouble is Dennis Itumbi’s Cup of Tea”, the Daily Nation, the blogger said alleged that he gained employment at the State House after interfering with witnesses at the International Criminal Court (ICC) and not by merit.

On a separate date, he said in his sworn affidavit, the daily owned by the Nation Media Group, published another piece “Trouble For Dennis Itumbi’s ‘selfi-mates’ over Cell Party”.

Read Also:

In this piece, he opined, the daily made it look like he threw a party at Muthaiga Police Station and “corruptly induced the OCS Alphonse Kemengua” who has since been interdicted.

Itumbi has also dragged to court, Capital News for publishing offensive material on July 4 under the title “Itumbi now claims he has video evidence of La Mada meeting on Ruto assassination plot”.

The blogger cum journalist took offense with “Dennis Itumbi, the social media guru who operates from Deputy President William Ruto’s office now claims he has video evidence of the controversial La Mada hotel meeting which is at the centre of investigations on an alleged plot to eliminate the country’s second in command.”

Read Also:

“The controversial blogger, who used to work as a State House Digital Director before he fell out of favour with President Uhuru Kenyatta and moved to the DP’s office, told the court that investigators wanted him to admit that he authored the said letter and posted it on a WhatsApp group.”

According to him, the aforementioned material are libelous, indicate that he was relieved of his duties at the State House and passes off as an employee in the office of the President when he is not.

“I received troubling calls from my friends, family, associates, and colleagues after reading the publication inquiring how I fell out with the Head of State when I was dismissed and I did not inform them,” he said regarding the injurious publications.

Read Also:

The digital strategist stated that he has as a result suffered a loss of reputation and suffered considerable distress and embarrassment to himself, his career, his calling, and his family.

Itumbi filed the petition seeking payment in full for defamation and publication of malicious falsehood.

He has also sued blogger Polycarp Hinga for propagating and spreading lies about an alleged message he sent to unnamed people.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu