BBI Task Force Sets Date With Uhuru As ‘Recommendations’ Elicit Political Tension

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) task force has revealed that the much-anticipated BBI recommendation report will be submitted to President Uhuru Kenyatta next week on Tuesday, November 26.

In a statement on Friday, Yusuf Haji, the taskforce Chairman, said his team completed the compilation of the report on October 23 and had been waiting for an appointment with the President.

The task force was established following President Kenyatta’s March 9, 2018, handshake with opposition leader Raila Odinga to operationalize their reconciliation across the country.

The task force is co-chaired by senators Yusuf Haji (Garissa) and Amos Wako (Busia).

According to Haji, the recommendations arrived at represents views from Kenyans in the 47 counties.

“The Face of Kenya was captured with at least 7000 citizens from all ethnic groups, genders, cultural and religious practices and different social and economic sectors coming forward eager to tell of their experiences and solutions to our pressing national challenges, ” the statement reads in part.

“All 47 Counties were visited and forums held in them.”

Already, the report has elicited heated debate on the recommendations of the report even before its formally submitted to the President.

Two camps have emerged with the team allied to Deputy President William Ruto strongly opposing recommendations to expand the executive.

Word has it that the team has recommended the creation of a power Prime Minister position and two deputies in a bid to end the chaos witnessed after every election in the country.

DP Ruto has been quoted saying that he will not support recommendations to create positions for selfish leaders.

In February, during an address at Chatham House, London, the DP proposed for the creation and the recognition of official opposition in parliament.

“I have heard some suggestions, even by opposition leaders, that the National Executive should be expanded to include a prime minister as well as two deputies, as a means of addressing the winner takes all challenge. I don’t know how that is supposed to be achieved because this suggestion has two problems.

“It does not resolve the problem which is that we need a functional constitutional opposition. Secondly, if the position is created, it would still be taken by the winning party so it doesn’t solve the problem,” said Ruto.

The President and his ally Raila are rooting for support of the recommendations by the BBI team.

To quell the tension in the country, Haji has now called on media houses to desist from airing alarming reports which he termed as “fake”.

“The Joint Secretaries also wish to request members of the press and the public to beware the flood of false reports that are circulating on social media claiming to be from BBI.

“These misrepresentations are designed to sow confusion and division among Kenyans, at a time when there is a strong national consensus on the need for cohesion, honesty and ambition to outpour country for the better, ” he said.

Its joint secretaries are Amb. Martin Kimani and Paul Mwangi.

It comprises of Adams Oloo , Agnes Kavindu, Florence Omose, Saeed Mwanguni, James Matundura, Major John Seii, Bishop Lawi Imathiu and Maison Leshomo.

Other members include Morompi ole Ronkai , Bishop Peter Njenga, Rose Moseu and Archbishop Zecheus Okot.

