Wanyama Joins Mourinho In First Training At Spurs

wanyama
[Courtesy]

Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama was among Tottenham Hotspur players, who joined their new coach Jose Mourinho for first training on Wednesday at Hotspur Way.

Wanyama is returning from international duty where he led the Harambee Stars in two Africa Cup of Nations 2021 qualifiers against Egypt and Togo which ended in identical 1-1 draws.

Mourinho, who replaced Mauricio Puchettino on Tuesday, met the players before taking them through their paces ahead of weekend’s Premier League action return.

“Jose met the players – many back from international duty – for the first time before taking to the pitches at Hotspur Way.

So preparations are underway for Jose’s first matches in charge – a trip to West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday (12.30pm) followed by his first home game against Olympiacos in the Champions League on Tuesday night (8pm),” the club said.

Wanyama’s elder brother McDonald Mariga won the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy with Mourinho while at Inter Milan.

