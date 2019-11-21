in ENTERTAINMENT

Gospel Singer Wahu Kagwi Arrested, Arraigned For Dangerous Driving

wahu
Gospel Singer Wahu Kagwi. [Courtesy]

Gospel musician Wahu Kagwi was on Thursday arrested and charged for causing obstruction, driving without a valid driving license and dangerous overtaking.

The businesswoman was apparently driving a Mercedes Benz 440L when the incident occurred. It was around 10.10 am along Ring Road, Kileleshwa.

Wahu was arraigned at Milimani Law Courts before magistrate Elector Riani where she denied the charges.

She was also charged with dangerously overtaking several vehicles and obstructed other road users by parking her car on the pathway.

She has since been released on a Sh15,000 cash bail.

The case will be heard later on in the day.

