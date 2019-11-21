Star Newspaper Journalist Found Dead In Police Woman’s House

Radio Africa Group journalist Eric Oloo is dead.

Oloo, a Star Newspaper correspondent based in Siaya County, was found dead with a stab wound in the house of Ugunja Police Station Deputy OCS Sabina Kerubo on Thursday morning.

The officer said to have been in a romantic relationship with the deceased has since been arrested alongside two other people who are aiding police with investigations.

Siaya County Police Commander Francis Kooli confirmed the incident saying the body had bloodstains on the head.

Neighbours said Oloo and Kerubo had been cohabiting as husband and wife.

Some claimed that the journalist had suspected that Kerubo was cheating on him with another man.

The body of the deceased was moved to Ambira Sub-county hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

In a separate incident, a K24 TV journalist died on Wednesday night after his car plunged into Kerio River at Chebloch Gorge in Baringo County.

Chemjor is said to have been on his way to Kabarnet from Eldoret when the car veered off the road while approaching the Kerio River bridge before rolling and falling into a deep gorge at around 11 PM.

Reports indicate the journalist, who was alone in the vehicle, was headed home to see his wife and their newborn baby.

The vehicle with registration number KAX 565N was retrieved from the Kerio gorge a few minutes before noon.

Confirming the incident Elgeyo Marakwet County Commissioner Ahmed Omar said Chemjor was speeding moments before the accident.

