Standard Chartered Bank Ordered To Produce Statements In Ksh827 Million KPC Scandal

Nairobi Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti has ordered the Standard Chartered Bank to produce bank statements showing the transactions between Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), the bank, and Tripple A Capital in Ksh827 million graft case.

This is after prosecution witness said bank records produced in court had been destroyed, prompting the magistrate to summon bank officials in court.

According to the witness, the statements were destroyed by the bank after the defence opposed the use of photocopies, saying it will only accept original copies.

Former KPC managing director Shem Ochuodho, former chairman Maurice Dantas and a director of Tripple A are accused of defrauding KPC Ksh827 million.

The three, according to a court ruling, hoodwinked the attorney-general’s office, Finance and Energy ministries into approving a refinancing deal with Tripple A that led to the loss of the millions between May 2003 and June 2004.

