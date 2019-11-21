Sky News Pulls Down KQ Stowaway Story As Man Found In Prison

British media Sky News has pulled down the Kenya Airways stowaway story.

A spot check by this writer on the YouTube and Sky News website links to the story showed that the content no longer exists.

The story, done by Africa Correspondent John Sparks identified the stowaway, who fell from a KQ’s landing gear moments before touching down at London’s Heathrow Airport in June, as Paul Manyasi.

Sparks reported that the man was an employee of Colnet, a company that offers cleaning services at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Both Colnet and the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) denied the reports saying no such employee existed on JKIA register.

However, it has now been established that the photos used by the media are those of a man identified as Cedric Shivonje, a remandee at Kamiti Prison.

In a recent interview with Nation, Shivonje stated that he is not the stowaway.

The man, charged of defilement, said the photos used in the story were taken from his Facebook page.

“I am alive, as you can see,” said Shivonje.

Shivonje further stated that he is 25-years-old and not 29 as reported by Sky News.

Shivonje’s father who was in the company of the Nation team had earlier dismissed the reports that his son was dead.

The man identified as Isaac Betti was filmed in the British media’s story confirming that the bag and the shoes recovered by London’s Metropolitan Police were owned by his son.

In the Nation story, Betti said the Sky News team gave him Ksh20,000 after the interview. The man couldn’t, however, explain the intention of the journalist when he gave him the money.

