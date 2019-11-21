Senator Sakaja Blasts Sonko, Demands For Accountability Of Tax Payers Money

Nairobi Senator Jonhson Sakaja has blasted the Governor Mike Sonko over the state of affairs in the county.

On Thursday, during a live press conference, Sakaja alluded that the state of the Capital city was wanting, adding that the governor was involved in theatrics of fighting cartels yet the city was drowning in corruption and mismanagement.

He also stated that governor Sonko was ruling the county with impunity and demanded for accountability of billions of shillings tax payers’ money.

“The people are being treated to all manner of shadow boxing, dramatization ‘vipindiree‘ in the name of fighting cartels. Nairobians are demanding accountability of the billions of shillings that have been allocated to Nairobi annually,” he said.

Sakaja was accompanied by other legislators from different parties, who made it clear that Nairobi’s Growth Development Profit (GDP) contributes 60 percent in the economy hence the need to shun impunity and make progressive development.

“If Nairobi is not working, Kenya cannot work. 60 percent of the Country’s GDP is from Nairobi County,” he added.

Among the issues raised were the running of the County without a Deputy Governor, firing of some members of the County Executive Committee (CECs) and their replacement with temporary persons.

According to the Senator, an entire audit of the County together with its governor was essential in ensuring integrity and proper management.

Sonko’s Deputy Polycarp Igathe resigned just a few months after getting into office, citing frustrations from the governor, and has since not been replaced.

Additionally, on September 25, Sonko was reported to have suspended and fired 16 county officials over the collapse of Precious Talent School that led to the death of 8 pupils.

Among the officers suspended included Charles Kerich, County Executive Committee Member for Finance and Economic Planning.

In the past one week, embattled Sonko cited frustrations by the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) narrating that he was targeted due to his stand to go against impunity and called upon the Director of Public Prosecution to probe into the matter.

He sued the (EACC) and its Director of Investigations Abdi Mohamud over ‘malicious’ probe.

“The summon was such an afterthought that I was accused me of “making utterance against Esther Muthoni Passaris on 1st May 2019 (Labour Day) at Pumwani Grounds. How did EACC miss the fact that I made the statements on Madaraka Day at Pangani Grounds?” he posed.

