KOT Up In Arms Against Gov’t Over Ksh1 Billion required To Print Huduma Namba Cards

It has emerged that the Interior Ministry is seeking an additional Ksh1 billion to print the infamous Huduma Namba cards, that have already gobbled up over Ksh7 billion.

The National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS), famously known as Huduma Namba, was to be issued to Kenyans once listed, but made a U-turn and instead issued acknowledgement slips.

It is estimated that at least 38 million have been listed with NIIMS, hence it would take at least Ksh26 to print each card.

“At least we know the census numbers and we have seen the report being commissioned. The Huduma Namba is yet to be seen or presented to anybody and now we are being asked for another Sh1 billion. Can’t it wait until the economy improves?” wondered Budget and Allocation Committee (BAC) chairman Kimani Ichung’wa.

The government is also seeking Ksh2.2 billion for payment of registration officers for the 8-day extension of the mass registration and digitization of data.

Following the revelations, Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) accused the government of burdening taxpayers with unnecessary expenses, that do not give value for money.

Here are some reactions:-

Huduma namba making some Whipsaw move. Now extra 1B needed to finalise the project which has already guzzled 7.7B. Kidogo kidogo utasikia they need some other monies. — Mundhir Abdirahman (@eastleighpundit) November 21, 2019

Matiang'i is now asking for Ksh. 1 Billion to print Huduma Namba cards. #HudumaNamba is one of the latest scams in Kenya. I did not and will not apply for such. Kwani the previous figures what was the money for? Kwani they hadn't budgeted before giving that figure? — BRAVIN™ (@BravinYuri) November 21, 2019

We can NOT blame Matian'gi for this, blame wanjiku, I told you, people, the other day that Wanjiku is an imbecile mkanitukana, she willingly qued in the Huduma Namba registration despite alarms and warnings from experts not to. Matian'gi apewe pesa. — Kwale Gunner 🇰🇪 (@Sam_Lulli) November 21, 2019

"Huduma namba" those young men and women who worked have not even recieved their monies how many months down the line??? I feel sorry for them, that job was tiresome — The one Marley (@DavidryanL) November 21, 2019

Imagine we were fooled so adversely that we were given a handwritten notification of Huduma Namba waiting a slip like the manual bus ticket that has no reference whatsover to the registration system and we were happily satisfied with the excercise. 😁😁 📸 Photo Courtesy: pic.twitter.com/vrICzP88Oi — MARIGIRI🇰🇪 (@Dmarigiri_) November 21, 2019

Huduma Namba and you will still have to pay for government services because of rampant corruption in this country. — Jameson (@Kev_WNG) November 21, 2019

