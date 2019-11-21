in SPORTS

Kariobangi Sharks Land Sponsorship Deal After 19 Year Wait

KPL side Kariobangi Sharks have landed a shirt sponsorship deal from betting firm Betway. The partnership was unveiled today at the Utalii Sports Club, Nairobi.

Sharks have operated without a partner for 19 years, but have made a mark in the football scene, but with financial difficulties.

“It has not been easy, but we are glad that we have managed to reach this far,” Sharks chairman Robert Maoga said.

The 2018 Kenya Cup winners become the tenth club to be sponsored by Betway, a leading global betting firm, in Africa.

Betway Country Director Leon Kiptum explained that the chose to partner Sharks because of their clear organization structure.

The team has had a slow start to the season, but the captain Erick Juma has pledged a better return with the Betway deal.

