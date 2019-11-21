Kariobangi Sharks Land Sponsorship Deal After 19 Year Wait

KPL side Kariobangi Sharks have landed a shirt sponsorship deal from betting firm Betway. The partnership was unveiled today at the Utalii Sports Club, Nairobi.

Sharks have operated without a partner for 19 years, but have made a mark in the football scene, but with financial difficulties.

“It has not been easy, but we are glad that we have managed to reach this far,” Sharks chairman Robert Maoga said.

Read:

The 2018 Kenya Cup winners become the tenth club to be sponsored by Betway, a leading global betting firm, in Africa.

Betway Country Director Leon Kiptum explained that the chose to partner Sharks because of their clear organization structure.

Why @k_sharksfc ? Because of their clear org. structure, they are registered as a limited company, which makes it easy for accountability – Leon, @Betway_KE Country Director #fortheloveofthegame, #pamojatunaweza #betwaysharks pic.twitter.com/4MMCj22R6D — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) November 21, 2019

The team has had a slow start to the season, but the captain Erick Juma has pledged a better return with the Betway deal.

Results have not been positive, we are not in our position, but with this @Betway_KE sponsorship, I want to assure things will improve – Eric Juma, @k_sharksfc Captain.#fortheloveofthegame, #pamojatunaweza #betwaysharks pic.twitter.com/z1B662kuls — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) November 21, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu