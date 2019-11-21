K24 TV Journalist Dies After Car Plunges Into Kerio River

A K24 Television Journalist Daniel Chemjor has been confirmed dead after his car plunged into Kerio River at Chebloch Gorge in Baringo County on Wednesday night.

Chemjor is said to have been on his way to Kabarnet from Eldoret when the car veered off the road while approaching the Kerio River bridge before rolling and falling into a deep gorge at around 11 PM.

Reports indicate the journalist, who was alone in the vehicle, was headed home to see his wife and their newborn baby.

The vehicle with registration number KAX 565N was retrieved from the Kerio gorge a few minutes before noon.

Confirming the incident Elgeyo Marakwet County Commissioner Ahmed Omar said Chemjor was speeding moments before the accident.

The journalist worked in the production department at the Mediamax-owned station.

In a separate incident, another journalist was on Thursday morning found dead under unclear circumstances.

Eric Oloo, a Star Newspaper correspondent based in Siaya County, was found dead with a stab wound in the house of a female chief inspector of police in Ugunja.

The officer said to have been in a romantic relationship with the deceased has since been arrested and is aiding police with investigations.

