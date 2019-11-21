Jowie Asks Court To Free Him On Bail, Claims He Has Been Suffering

Joe “Jowie” Irungu, suspect in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani has again pleaded with the court to free him on bail.

Speaking in court on Thursday, the accused person claimed that he has suffered for the past one year that he has been in remand.

Jowie assured the court that he has no intentions of leaving the country should he be set free as was the second accused, Jacqueline Maribe.

“My second accused (Jacque Maribe) was granted bail and she never absconded court. I deserve the same,” he said.

This he said as the murder trial continues. Earlier on in the day, the deceased’s brother George Kimani recounted finding his sister’s lifeless body in the bath tub.

According to Kimani, he had been in touch with Monica on the night of the murder. She was using her Safaricom number.

She had asked him to hang up so as to deliver a parcel to an unknown individual. That was the last time they talked.

The next day, he told the court, their mother tried reaching Monica but all calls went unanswered causing alarm. It is then that he visited the deceased’s Lamuria Gardens home.

He narrated how the door was locked from inside but the keys were still hanging from the keyhole.

“We went to the owner of the apartment and explained to her….she did not take long and instructions were given to the caretaker to find a way we could be assisted to access the house.…We decided to take a ladder and the gardener went up through the window,” narrated Kimani.

“The gardener told us she is in the bathroom. We all ran to the bathroom and found my sister there, dead,” he recounted.

“Both taps in the kitchen were opened… When we were given the description of the person who was with my sister that is when I thought that could be Jowie,” he told the court.

On Wednesday, Government analyst Dr Joseph Kagunda presented in court DNA report indicating the findings from 73 samples taken from the scene of the crime.

These included buccal swaps from Jowie and ex fiancee Maribe. Others were taken from former suspects Maribe’s neighbour Brian Kassaine and recce squad officer Jennings Orlando Odhiambo.

According to the report by Dr Kagunda, DNA profile generated from a pillow and a rear seat matched the DNA profile generated from the buccal swab of Jowie.

Khaki shorts believed to belong to the first accused person were also found with blood stains matching Monica’s DNA.

The report further linked two “unknown” individuals, a man and a woman, to the crime scene.

