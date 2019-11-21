I Am Alive, Cedric Isaac Shivonje, The Alleged KQ Stowaway Emerges

The news of a stowaway who fell from a KQ airplane in London broke the internet, after an investigation was conducted and he was suspected to be of Kenyan origin.

According to the investigations conducted by a Sky News reporter,Cedric Isaac Shivonje whose photographs were published was the stowaway hence creating a puzzle on his identity.

Initially, the interview revealed that the alleged stowaway worked as a cleaner with Colnet cleaning company at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The company however refuted the claims stating that there were no data indicating he was part of their team.

Additionally, JKIA issued a statement indicating that he was not in the staff register.

His parents had initially identified his pictures on the positive, saying that it was their son before later coming out and denying the interview that was conducted.

Turns out, Isaac Shivonje is alive and in a Kenyan prison where he is being held for failing to raise bail of Sh200,000 for a defilement case that he is battling.

The 25 year old was pictured by the Nation with his father and uncle and was later interviewed adorned in a blue shirt and in handcuffs.

He stated that he was alive and delighted to meet his father, Isaac Betti who had travelled from Kakamega County to see him.

“I am alive, as you can see,” said Shivonje.

According to Shivonje’s father, he is Isaac Betti and not Isaac Manyasi as previously reported.

Additionally, the alleged stowaway is Isaac Shivonje and not Paul Manyasi as it had been reported by Sky News earlier.

The family members including an uncle who had been visiting regularly, Timothy Burundi stated that Isaac had been in police custody for a period of time, and he had frequently made visits to see him hence could not have been the stowaway.

The details of the interview indicated that Shivonje was arrested on August 7 and later remanded on August 13 over defilement charges.

According to him, on the day a stowaway fell from the sky, June 30, he was alive and in Kenya at Kawangware where he was teaching English and Science in a private school.

This creates a controversy on his identity going by what was published by Sky News, as well as the local news.

Shivonje has stated that the photos used in the publications reported by Sky News to have been sent by the girlfriend had been extracted from Facebook, and he was not 29 years as reported with his ID showing he is 25 years.

“Those are my photos and they were taken from my Facebook page,” he said during the interview.

The father also came clean when asked whether he had lied to the Sky News Reporter, stating that he was in denial as he did not want to tell them his son was in jail after they alluded that he had died in the stowaway.

“I could not tell them that my son was in jail. When visitors came, they said they wanted to speak to me and said that my son had died after hiding in a Uk-bound flight,” said Betti.

The father added that he did not want to alert the villagers that his son was in jail adding that the reporter had given him Sh20,000.

The father says that his son’s reputation has been destroyed after it was published he was dead, adding that he needs some form of cleansing to make things right.

Shivonje also stated that he was reading a novel at the time the news broke, with his pictures but the names did not match his, adding that he cried a lot as other inmates made fun of the situation.

