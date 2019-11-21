Harmonize’s Uno Pulled Down From YouTube For Sampling Magix Enga’s Beat

Tanzanian star Harmonize has had his hit, Uno, pulled down from YouTube following complains from Kenyan producer, singer Magix Enga.
The hit, with more than 1 million views was removed on Wednesday after Magix accused the Bongo star of sampling his beat without consent.
“Like nothing happened @harmonize_tz Gat some free beats for you bro… I’m giving you 1 week take down the song otherwise… Natoa mwenye let me put it in Swahili so that you can understand what I’m trying to say,” he wrote.
According to Magix Enga, the beat sampled by the former Wasafi Records signee was for the hit, “Dundaing” by King Kaka, Kristoff and himself.
“It took me a day to come up with the Vibe G you get. This s** has happened before but this time things will be different… I’m not going to allow that to happen not in 254,” he said.
A week after the complaints, the song has been pulled down for infringing copyright.
“This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Magix Enga,” a message from YouTube read. The audio version is still available.
“1 week imeisha and the song Uno is no longer on YouTube. Don’t sample Magix Enga beats. I repeat don’t! Like I said I’m not going to allow this to happen, not in 254,” Magix wrote.
Harmonize is yet to comment on the issue.
