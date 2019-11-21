Garissa Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi Risks Losing Seat Over Leaked DCI Letter

Garissa woman representative Fatuma Gedi has found herself in hot soup after she was found guilty of leaking a letter from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) pertaining details of her leaked indecent video.

Details have emerged that Gedi leaked the letter and documents of the case from the DCI to Michael Sialai, the National Assembly Clerk, where four MPs had been summoned for grilling in relation to the leaked video.

The National Assembly disciplinary committee found her guilty of breaching the Leadership and Integrity Act and is most likely to lose her woman rep seat if the report is fully implemented.

The stipulations as per Articles 75(2)(b) and 103(1)(c) of the Constitution state that, ‘Where the relevant House of Parliament finds that a member had committed a breach of privilege, it may impose penalties, such as vacation of a seat.”

According to National Assembly Speaker among other members of the disciplinary committee, Gedi should be disciplined for directly using information acquired through her power to further her own personal interests.

Gedi might also be forced to offer an apology to the house in general or the persons involved, in this case the four MPs, Aden Keynan (Eldas), Abdihakim Mohamed (Fafi), Rehema Jaldesa (Isiolo) and Wangui Ngirici (Kirinyaga).

They are also yet to record a statement in regards to the same, as DCI George Kinoti cited lack of cooperation during a previous summon last week.

Kinoti had been summoned by the Legal and Justice Parliamentary Committee to shed more light of letters addressed to four Members of Parliament who were linked to leaked tape.

“The case has stalled and it would be better if expedited and it is up to MPs to explain why they didn’t honour the summons. They defied our summons,” said Kinoti.

