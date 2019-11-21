Back To Class, Legendary Samuel Eto’o To Join Harvard University

Ex-Cameroon international Samuel Eto’o will pursue Business Management at the prestigious Harvard University next year.

After a successful football career – spanning over 20 years, the former four-time African Footballer of The Year now wants to develop his business knowledge.

He told Juane Afrique: “I will resume studies in business management. In January, I will join Harvard University, who wanted to admit me in a specialized training. I’m going to live in Boston for almost a year. It won’t be easy, but it’s a nice challenge.”

The former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker has ventured into business and currently runs betting company Beto’o.

His previous adventure in telecommunication industry, however, did not go well.

