Dola, Kifaru Maize Flour Brands Safe For Consumption – Kebs

Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) on Wednesday reinstated two maize flour brands earlier said to contain high levels of aflatoxin.

The Dola maize flour brand manufactured by Kitui Flour Mills limited and the Kifaru brand manufactured by Alpha Grain Millers limited, were allowed back on the market after making the necessary changes as recommended by Kebs.

“I am glad to announce that the companies have completed these process and hereby lift the suspension of the permits for their brands,” Kebs Managing Director Benard Njiraini said in a statement.

“The directives have included recalling of all batches, implementing corrective actions in order to avoid recurrence such as mandatory testing of every consignment of raw materials being received at the factory before milling, control measures during the in-process, post process storage measures and maintenance of appropriate records under supervision of KEBS.”

The standards body also declared Nuteez peanut butter Brand manufactured by Jetlak Industries and the Zesta Brand manufactured by Tru Foods industries as safe for consumption.

Two weeks ago, Kebs suspended the sale and manufacture of Starehe Maize Meal by Pan African Grain Millers, 210 Two Ten Maize Meal Kenblest Limited and Jembe Maize Meal Kensalrise Limited.

These three, Mr Njiraini assured the public are still undertaking corrective measures and the ban will be lifted as soon as they are done.

“KEBS will notify the public once the concerned manufacturers have taken adequate corrective actions to warrant lifting of their respective permits to allow them to continue production and prevent future recurrence,” he continued.

Also pulled off the shelves were seven peanut butter brands; two of which are now back on the market.

Still banned are True Nuts, Supacosm Products (Supa Meal), Nature’s Way Health (Sue’s Naturals), Fressy Food Company (Fressy) and Target Distributors (Nutty by Nature).

