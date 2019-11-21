DNA Report Places Jowie At Crime Scene In Monica Kimani Murder

Joseph Irungu alias “Jowie”, the man charged with the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, interacted with the deceased in her last moments, DNA results have revealed.

The DNA report indicating the findings from 73 samples taken from the scene of the crime was presented yesterday in court by Government analyst Dr Joseph Kagunda.

These included buccal swaps from two suspects Jowie and her ex-fiancee Jacque Maribe.

The samples were also taken from former suspects Maribe’s neighbour Brian Kassaine and recce squad officer Jennings Orlando Odhiambo.

According to the report by Dr Kagunda, DNA profile generated from a pillow and a rear seat matched the DNA profile generated from the buccal swab of Jowie.

The report further linked two “unknown” individuals, a man and a woman, to the crime scene.

“The DNA from the strapping in Monica’s house was of a mixed profile, the major contributor matching the profile generated from the blood sample labeled Monica with a random probability of match and a minor contributor is an unknown male profile,” said Kagunda.

Kagunda will appear in court on Thursday to be cross-examined.

On Tuesday, a witness identified as Lee Omondi, told the court that Jowie was the last person seen with the deceased before she was found dead.

Omondi, who was a friend to late Monica, stated that he had gone to visit the late at her Kilimani house after her arrival from South Sudan. She was in the company of Jowie and a neighbour identified as Walid who left shortly after.

After having a chat for some time, Omondi also left leaving Monica in the company of Jowie.

“Joe is the one I left at Monica’s place the night she was killed. He described himself as a security person working with Interpol and at the Office of the President. He even offered to get me a firearm,” said Omondi.

“I thought I had overstayed and I reasoned it was good to leave. Jowie looked like someone who knew his way around the house. He knew the rooms and where everything was.”

That was the last time he saw Monica as he tried reaching her the following morning through a phone call but it went unanswered.

He later learnt on the morning of September 28, 2018, that she had been murdered.

