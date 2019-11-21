Dennis Itumbi Sues Blogger Polycarp Hinga For Defamation

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi has sued Polycarp Hinga, a blogger linked to President Uhuru Kenyatta over malicious falsehood and defamation.

Through Waithera Kinuthia and Company Advocates Itumbi says that Hinga was involved in propagating and spreading lies about an alleged message he sent to unnamed people.

The contents of the message indicated that Itumbi authorized the sharing of the narrative that President Kenyatta was wondering why Kenyans were broke.

“Guys, share the blog by Pulse and Tuko widely, Let’s sell the narrative to Kenyans that Uhuru is not understanding why they are broke,” the message allegedly authored by Itumbi read.

The two blogs have since pulled down the story.

According to reports, President Kenyatta put t task his advisors to explain why Kenyans were broke yet money was being circulated and other infrastructural projects were being administered.

Hinga had purportedly reported that the message was from Dennis Itumbi, whom he said was political saboteur against the president.

The letter states that the words circulated by Hinga reached a wide group due to his social media following, hence created different reactions that damaged Itumbi’s reputation and making him embarrassed.

“It is within your knowledge that the above offending words as posted by yourself are false and malicious, calculated to disparage and injure our client’s reputation and bring him to public scandal. It also discredits his political stand , integrity and personal career in the eyes of his associates, employers and colleagues,” read part of the letter.

The letter also alludes that the narrative spread by Hinga labelled Itumbi painted Itumbi as a disloyal employee of the State House, propagandist and member of the war council, trouble maker, incompetent, and unfit to hold public office.

It also notes that Hinga went ahead and deleted the publication, but insists that the damage had already been done as his reputation is ruined.

