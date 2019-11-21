in NEWS

DCI Probes Bomachoge Borabu CDF Officers For Attacking Student Seeking Bursary Funds (Video)

A screen grab of the tape

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is now investigating Bomachoge Borabu CDF Officers caught on tape attacking a student who had gone to seek bursary funds.

According to residents, the unnamed student was attacked for opposing the area MP Prof Zadoc Abel Ogutu during last elections.

“DCI Detectives based in Kenyenya commenced investigations into this matter with the sole aim of bringing all those involved to Justice. Meanwhile, the assaulted person is hereby invited to contact the DCI office in Kenyenya for further action,” tweeted the DCI.

The onlookers in the clip are heard pleading with the officers/supporters of Zadoc to leave the student alone, but continue battering him.

The identities of the victim and the attackers are yet to be revealed.

Here’s the video:

